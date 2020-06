Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous home on quiet block just steps from H Street. Complete renovation from top to bottom in 2017. 3 beds/3 baths, all new systems and roof, wood floors on 2 levels, gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances, in law suite in basement, tons of natural light. Relaxing front porch and fenced in rear yard with secured off street parking and roll up garage door.