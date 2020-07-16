All apartments in Washington
144 11th Street Southeast

144 11th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

144 11th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Studio, 1 bathroom available in Capitol Hill, Washington DC. All utilities included. Fully Furnished.

Hello! We have a sunny, large studio apartment available:
• 5 Minute Walk to Eastern Market Metro Station
• WalkScore of 90
• For medical professionals, travel nurses, etc. we are:
• Near George Washington Hospital, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, MedStar Georgetown, Howard Hospital, and other area hospitals in DC, MD and VA.
• Close to downtown DC, US Capitol, DC, and Northern VA area attractions, shops and dining.
• The apartment includes Smart TV, streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, etc. on-site Washer and Dryer, Fully stocked kitchen, fully furnished, all utilities included, and Street Parking.
• Message for more details!

Additional Note: Minimum of 3-month stay with 1 month discount of 20%!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

