Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:24 PM

1439 SHIPPEN LANE SE

1439 Shippen Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1439 Shippen Lane Southeast, Washington, DC 20020

Amenities

Ready for immediate availability. Huge five bedroom two and half bath Townhome in Henson Ridge Development. This three-level 2100 sqft abode boasts a living room, gourmet kitchen, dining room, updated lighting, top loading washer/dryer, assigned parking and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen comes complete with granite countertops stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to Congress Heights Metro Station, Giant Grocery Store, Washington Mystics Stadium, St Elizabeth Campus, IHOP and a bevy of eateries. Housing Choice Voucher Recipients are welcomed and encouraged to apply. Open house Sunday, 19 January, 12:00 - 1:00 PM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 SHIPPEN LANE SE have any available units?
1439 SHIPPEN LANE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1439 SHIPPEN LANE SE have?
Some of 1439 SHIPPEN LANE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 SHIPPEN LANE SE currently offering any rent specials?
1439 SHIPPEN LANE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 SHIPPEN LANE SE pet-friendly?
No, 1439 SHIPPEN LANE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1439 SHIPPEN LANE SE offer parking?
Yes, 1439 SHIPPEN LANE SE offers parking.
Does 1439 SHIPPEN LANE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1439 SHIPPEN LANE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 SHIPPEN LANE SE have a pool?
No, 1439 SHIPPEN LANE SE does not have a pool.
Does 1439 SHIPPEN LANE SE have accessible units?
No, 1439 SHIPPEN LANE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 SHIPPEN LANE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1439 SHIPPEN LANE SE does not have units with dishwashers.

