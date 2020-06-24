1439 SHIPPEN LANE SE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Ready for immediate availability. Huge five bedroom two and half bath Townhome in Henson Ridge Development. This three-level 2100 sqft abode boasts a living room, gourmet kitchen, dining room, updated lighting, top loading washer/dryer, assigned parking and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen comes complete with granite countertops stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to Congress Heights Metro Station, Giant Grocery Store, Washington Mystics Stadium, St Elizabeth Campus, IHOP and a bevy of eateries. Housing Choice Voucher Recipients are welcomed and encouraged to apply. Open house Sunday, 19 January, 12:00 - 1:00 PM.