1436 Ogden St NW Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two-Level Living in Columbia Heights: Modern Two-Bed Unit! - This fantastic condo could be your next nest! Over 1200 sqft of living space is spread out over two levels, with a bonus private patio area just for you! Set in a boutique building, this 2bd/1.5bath unit is full of light and has many modern touches. The main living area has room for a living and dining area and flows into a kitchen with a breakfast bar. The kitchen is ultra modern, with sleek countertops & cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, including a gas range. There is a convenient half bath located on this floor. On the lower level, you'll find two spacious bedrooms and the full bath, which features contemporary finishes and plenty of storage space. The landing area on the way back upstairs holds the full-size washer and dryer.



This Ogden Street perch is located on a quiet side street adjacent to all the conveniences of Columbia Heights and Petworth! Enjoy access to the big box amenities like Target, DSW, Best Buy and more but indulge in the local business that keep the area so unique. The Red Derby, Room 11, Wonderland, Thaitanic II and great pastries are all within minutes from your doorstep. Washington Sports Club offers one of the best fitness facilities in the city complete with one of the only pools available. Transportation from this corridor is a breeze with 16th and 14th Street buslines just a block away and the greenline metro a mere 2 blocks south. If hiking and biking are appealing enjoy easy access to Rock Creek Park and the commuting convenience to 15th Street a bike commuter's dream.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant's responsible for electric and gas. Pets welcome!



(RLNE4528063)