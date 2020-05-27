All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1436 Ogden St NW Unit 2

1436 Ogden Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1436 Ogden Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two-Level Living in Columbia Heights: Modern Two-Bed Unit! - This fantastic condo could be your next nest! Over 1200 sqft of living space is spread out over two levels, with a bonus private patio area just for you! Set in a boutique building, this 2bd/1.5bath unit is full of light and has many modern touches. The main living area has room for a living and dining area and flows into a kitchen with a breakfast bar. The kitchen is ultra modern, with sleek countertops & cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, including a gas range. There is a convenient half bath located on this floor. On the lower level, you'll find two spacious bedrooms and the full bath, which features contemporary finishes and plenty of storage space. The landing area on the way back upstairs holds the full-size washer and dryer.

This Ogden Street perch is located on a quiet side street adjacent to all the conveniences of Columbia Heights and Petworth! Enjoy access to the big box amenities like Target, DSW, Best Buy and more but indulge in the local business that keep the area so unique. The Red Derby, Room 11, Wonderland, Thaitanic II and great pastries are all within minutes from your doorstep. Washington Sports Club offers one of the best fitness facilities in the city complete with one of the only pools available. Transportation from this corridor is a breeze with 16th and 14th Street buslines just a block away and the greenline metro a mere 2 blocks south. If hiking and biking are appealing enjoy easy access to Rock Creek Park and the commuting convenience to 15th Street a bike commuter's dream.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant's responsible for electric and gas. Pets welcome!

(RLNE4528063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 Ogden St NW Unit 2 have any available units?
1436 Ogden St NW Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1436 Ogden St NW Unit 2 have?
Some of 1436 Ogden St NW Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 Ogden St NW Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1436 Ogden St NW Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 Ogden St NW Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1436 Ogden St NW Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1436 Ogden St NW Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 1436 Ogden St NW Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1436 Ogden St NW Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1436 Ogden St NW Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 Ogden St NW Unit 2 have a pool?
Yes, 1436 Ogden St NW Unit 2 has a pool.
Does 1436 Ogden St NW Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1436 Ogden St NW Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 Ogden St NW Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1436 Ogden St NW Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
