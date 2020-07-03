All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 29 2019 at 11:05 PM

1435 N St NW

1435 N St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1435 N St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
yoga
media room
Fantastic Corner Studio in Logan Circle!

Delightful Spacious Corner Studio in Logan Circle!

Large Corner Studio in Logan Circle with Lots of Storage! Upgraded finishes!

The Truman House is a 4 story walk up in the center of it all!

2 Blocks from:
Whole Foods
CVS
Restaurants
Theaters
Art Galleries
Gyms & Yoga Studios

4 Blocks from:
Dupont (Red Line)
McPherson Square (Blue/Orange Line)
Safeway

All available units have been recently renovated and feature upgrades including new flooring, kitchen, bathrooms, etc

Laundry on Each Floor
Pets welcome!

Water, central heat, pest and trash service are included in the monthly rent, and the tenant pays electricity, cooking gas and TV/internet. Each unit has a window A/C unit for the summer months!
Available mid April!
$500 OFF First Month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 N St NW have any available units?
1435 N St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 N St NW have?
Some of 1435 N St NW's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 N St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1435 N St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 N St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1435 N St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1435 N St NW offer parking?
No, 1435 N St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1435 N St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 N St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 N St NW have a pool?
No, 1435 N St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1435 N St NW have accessible units?
No, 1435 N St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 N St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 N St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

