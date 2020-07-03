1435 N St NW

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning yoga media room

Fantastic Corner Studio in Logan Circle!



Delightful Spacious Corner Studio in Logan Circle!



Large Corner Studio in Logan Circle with Lots of Storage! Upgraded finishes!



The Truman House is a 4 story walk up in the center of it all!



2 Blocks from:

Whole Foods

CVS

Restaurants

Theaters

Art Galleries

Gyms & Yoga Studios



4 Blocks from:

Dupont (Red Line)

McPherson Square (Blue/Orange Line)

Safeway



All available units have been recently renovated and feature upgrades including new flooring, kitchen, bathrooms, etc



Laundry on Each Floor

Pets welcome!



Water, central heat, pest and trash service are included in the monthly rent, and the tenant pays electricity, cooking gas and TV/internet. Each unit has a window A/C unit for the summer months!

Available mid April!

$500 OFF First Month