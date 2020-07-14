All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

1430 W

1430 W St NW · (424) 339-0799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1430 W St NW, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1430-T6 · Avail. now

$1,799

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 464 sqft

Unit 1430-23 · Avail. now

$2,438

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 1430-PH4 · Avail. now

$2,499

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1430 W.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
green community
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
coffee bar
online portal
Situated in the vibrant 14th and U Street corridors, the 38 new apartment homes at 1430 W offer affordability, accessibility and comfort all in one location. A Walk Score of 92 makes it a Walker's Paradise and with the U Street Metro Station and over 10 major bus routes just steps away, commuting can't be any easier!

Individual climate control with modern Nest Thermostats along with open floor plans, chef islands, stainless steel and energy efficient kitchen appliances and in-home laundry in every apartment provide the residents of 1430 W with the comfort of modern living in a historically significant address.

You can have it all at 1430 W.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
fee: $350 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive BReeds
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 W have any available units?
1430 W has 3 units available starting at $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 W have?
Some of 1430 W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 W currently offering any rent specials?
1430 W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 W is pet friendly.
Does 1430 W offer parking?
Yes, 1430 W offers parking.
Does 1430 W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1430 W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 W have a pool?
No, 1430 W does not have a pool.
Does 1430 W have accessible units?
Yes, 1430 W has accessible units.
Does 1430 W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 W has units with dishwashers.
