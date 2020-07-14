Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub oven recently renovated Property Amenities green community cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly coffee bar online portal

Situated in the vibrant 14th and U Street corridors, the 38 new apartment homes at 1430 W offer affordability, accessibility and comfort all in one location. A Walk Score of 92 makes it a Walker's Paradise and with the U Street Metro Station and over 10 major bus routes just steps away, commuting can't be any easier!



Individual climate control with modern Nest Thermostats along with open floor plans, chef islands, stainless steel and energy efficient kitchen appliances and in-home laundry in every apartment provide the residents of 1430 W with the comfort of modern living in a historically significant address.



You can have it all at 1430 W.