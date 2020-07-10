All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1425 Chapin St NW 52
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1425 Chapin St NW 52

1425 Chapin Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1425 Chapin Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
1425 Chapin St NW #52 - Property Id: 311716

Large 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 4th Floor Walk-Up. Very clean apartment in older building. Laundry in basement. Private Parking. In between 14th & U and Columbia Heights Metros.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311716
Property Id 311716

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5901455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Chapin St NW 52 have any available units?
1425 Chapin St NW 52 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 Chapin St NW 52 have?
Some of 1425 Chapin St NW 52's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 Chapin St NW 52 currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Chapin St NW 52 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Chapin St NW 52 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 Chapin St NW 52 is pet friendly.
Does 1425 Chapin St NW 52 offer parking?
Yes, 1425 Chapin St NW 52 offers parking.
Does 1425 Chapin St NW 52 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Chapin St NW 52 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Chapin St NW 52 have a pool?
No, 1425 Chapin St NW 52 does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Chapin St NW 52 have accessible units?
No, 1425 Chapin St NW 52 does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Chapin St NW 52 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 Chapin St NW 52 does not have units with dishwashers.
