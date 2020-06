Amenities

carpet walk in closets

https://youtu.be/tVmZb_90TJs . SEE YOUTUBE VIDEO Great opportunity to live between bustling Columbia Hgts and the vibrant U St Corridor. This bright and sunny apartment is awaiting a new occupant. Freshly carpeted and painted, featuring a wall of windows in both the living / dining room combo as well as the bedroom. Sparkling clean bathroom, a large walk-in closet round out this very well priced one bedroom. Hurry before its gone!