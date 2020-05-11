All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1418 Newton Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1418 Newton Street Northwest
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:25 AM

1418 Newton Street Northwest

1418 Newton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1418 Newton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellent location , spacious remodelled and beautiful apartment with parking available: Two blocks from metro, restaurants and everything you need. partial utilities - Updated spacious beautiful apartment in excellent location . 1 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom apartment in Columbia heights . Next to metro, target, Safeway, farmers markets, restaurants, shopping center and everything you need .. 10 minutes to downtown and to maryland. walking distance to u st and 14 nw st restaurants, bars, clubs . Next to major transportation routes rock creek parkway, 14th st nw, granite, carpet bedroom, new bathroom, new stainless steel appliances, granite and more for $1949.00/mo, $1949.00 security deposit. Parking spot available for rent. Call property or text manager at 571-766-6138. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Newton Street Northwest have any available units?
1418 Newton Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 Newton Street Northwest have?
Some of 1418 Newton Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 Newton Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Newton Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Newton Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 Newton Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1418 Newton Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1418 Newton Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 1418 Newton Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1418 Newton Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Newton Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1418 Newton Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Newton Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1418 Newton Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Newton Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 Newton Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Channel Square Apartments
325 P St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Park Marconi
3150 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University