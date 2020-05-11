1418 Newton Street Northwest

Amenities
Excellent location , spacious remodelled and beautiful apartment with parking available: Two blocks from metro, restaurants and everything you need. partial utilities - Updated spacious beautiful apartment in excellent location . 1 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom apartment in Columbia heights . Next to metro, target, Safeway, farmers markets, restaurants, shopping center and everything you need .. 10 minutes to downtown and to maryland. walking distance to u st and 14 nw st restaurants, bars, clubs . Next to major transportation routes rock creek parkway, 14th st nw, granite, carpet bedroom, new bathroom, new stainless steel appliances, granite and more for $1949.00/mo, $1949.00 security deposit. Parking spot available for rent. Call property or text manager at 571-766-6138. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.