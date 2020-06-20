All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:44 AM

1416 SWANN ST NW #LL

1416 Swann Street Northwest · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1416 Swann Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this newly renovated, luxury Lower Level unit, in a classic Victorian row home, nestled on a quiet one way street, in one of the cities most desirable areas. Located in the heart of the 14th St Corridor & the Logan Circle Neighborhoods, this home offers easy access to public transportation & has a 99 WalkScore! An abundance of entertainment, dining and shopping awaits just outside your doorstep, in one of the Capital~s most vibrant communities. The unit offers an open concept floor plan, a spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms, plus a full-sized, in-unit washer & dryer. Quality finishes and modern design throughout make this home a city dweller~s dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 SWANN ST NW #LL have any available units?
1416 SWANN ST NW #LL has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 SWANN ST NW #LL have?
Some of 1416 SWANN ST NW #LL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 SWANN ST NW #LL currently offering any rent specials?
1416 SWANN ST NW #LL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 SWANN ST NW #LL pet-friendly?
No, 1416 SWANN ST NW #LL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1416 SWANN ST NW #LL offer parking?
Yes, 1416 SWANN ST NW #LL does offer parking.
Does 1416 SWANN ST NW #LL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 SWANN ST NW #LL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 SWANN ST NW #LL have a pool?
No, 1416 SWANN ST NW #LL does not have a pool.
Does 1416 SWANN ST NW #LL have accessible units?
No, 1416 SWANN ST NW #LL does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 SWANN ST NW #LL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 SWANN ST NW #LL has units with dishwashers.
