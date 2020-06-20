1416 SWANN ST NW #LL

Amenities
Welcome to this newly renovated, luxury Lower Level unit, in a classic Victorian row home, nestled on a quiet one way street, in one of the cities most desirable areas. Located in the heart of the 14th St Corridor & the Logan Circle Neighborhoods, this home offers easy access to public transportation & has a 99 WalkScore! An abundance of entertainment, dining and shopping awaits just outside your doorstep, in one of the Capital~s most vibrant communities. The unit offers an open concept floor plan, a spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms, plus a full-sized, in-unit washer & dryer. Quality finishes and modern design throughout make this home a city dweller~s dream!