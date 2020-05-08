All apartments in Washington
1416 Meridian Place Northwest
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

1416 Meridian Place Northwest

1416 Meridian Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Meridian Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Listed by Denise Champion-Jones, with Long & Foster.

Gorgeous Brand New Renovation* English basement unit with enlarged windows*high ceilings* washer/dryer*one full bath plus powder room with beautiful granite & marble tile work*open concept with breakfast area*recessed lights*coat closet located in mid Columbia Heights "Sizzling Hot" 3 blocks to the Columbia Heights metro and neighborhood amenities including Giant,Target & a myriad of stores* coffee houses* restaurants & more! Pets case by case!

Showing Contact:

Cyrus Abrahim
Long & Foster | Christie's International Real Estate
Cell: (301) 928-7118
Office: (202) 944-8400

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/30058

(RLNE4804958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

