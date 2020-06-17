1415 HAMILTON STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included parking recently renovated tennis court media room

A rare find steps from Rock Creek Park. 1 BR 1BA Basement Apartment with all utilities included, separate Washer/Dryer, separate entrance and guaranteed parking in a renovated historic 1923 all-brick classic home. A block away from the bus stop, head north towards the Silver Spring Metro or south to Petworth Metro and arrive inside of 10 minutes. This area of 16th Street Heights is a stone's throw away from the Fitzgerald Tennis Center and the Carter Barron Amphitheater. Walking trails abound. Near shops, restaurants, movie theatres and boutiques, apply today! GCAAR Rental Application, last two pay stubs, and a driver's license copy. Good credit a must. Must obtain Renters Insurance. Furniture available. Disclosures attached.