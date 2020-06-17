All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:19 AM

1415 HAMILTON STREET NW

1415 Hamilton Street Northwest · (301) 924-8200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1415 Hamilton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 3676 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
tennis court
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
tennis court
A rare find steps from Rock Creek Park. 1 BR 1BA Basement Apartment with all utilities included, separate Washer/Dryer, separate entrance and guaranteed parking in a renovated historic 1923 all-brick classic home. A block away from the bus stop, head north towards the Silver Spring Metro or south to Petworth Metro and arrive inside of 10 minutes. This area of 16th Street Heights is a stone's throw away from the Fitzgerald Tennis Center and the Carter Barron Amphitheater. Walking trails abound. Near shops, restaurants, movie theatres and boutiques, apply today! GCAAR Rental Application, last two pay stubs, and a driver's license copy. Good credit a must. Must obtain Renters Insurance. Furniture available. Disclosures attached.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 HAMILTON STREET NW have any available units?
1415 HAMILTON STREET NW has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 HAMILTON STREET NW have?
Some of 1415 HAMILTON STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 HAMILTON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1415 HAMILTON STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 HAMILTON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1415 HAMILTON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1415 HAMILTON STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1415 HAMILTON STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 1415 HAMILTON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 HAMILTON STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 HAMILTON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1415 HAMILTON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1415 HAMILTON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1415 HAMILTON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 HAMILTON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 HAMILTON STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
