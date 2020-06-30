1410 PERRY PLACE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Just north of Columbia Heights Metro - live in an awesome neighborhood (walk score 92) with a variety of great bars and restaurants, grocery stores and much more; walking distance to two metro stops, and 14th St. bus line steps away. Stunning light filled home in Columbia Heights! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms updated and ready to move-in. Main level features open, spacious kitchen, upgraded stainless appliances, butcher block counters and ample cabinets. Upstairs is a large en-suite bedroom with renovated bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms with shared bathroom. Parking is off-street spaces. Walk to Columbia Heights Station AND-OR Georgia Ave-Petworth Station each 1/2 mile away. Pets considered.