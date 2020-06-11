1405 W STREET NW

Amenities

Modern and spacious 2 BR / 2BA in recently built boutique building available in 30 days. Incredible location along sought-after 14th Street corridor, but on a quiet one-way street. High-end finishes and features like floor to ceiling windows, wide-plank floors throughout, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and Elfa closets. Commercial grade steel & concrete construction means you don't hear neighbors above. Surrounded by top restaurants, shopping, entertainment, Meridian Hill Park, Trader Joe's, Metro and more...walk score of 99!