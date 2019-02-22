All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1405 F STREET NE
Last updated February 14 2020

1405 F STREET NE

1405 F Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1405 F Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This three-story, three-bedroom townhouse in historic Capitol Hill is the perfect blend of nostalgic and contemporary living. Built in the early 1900s, the home retains it original hardwood floors, dramatic mantelpieces, and high ceilings. Its separate living spaces easily expand with the gentle opening of the privacy door.Bathrooms have been completely remodeled with upscale tile, plumbing fixtures, and stylish vanities. The kitchen boasts of dramatic cabinetry, a striking backsplash, and all new modern appliances. The home also includes a start-of-the-art cooling and heating system which allows individualized temperature control for maximum comfort throughout the house. The basement has a amazing and beautiful porcelain floor, emulating old-style wood. This home is beyond a must see; it is a must rent. House is 95 percent complete from renovation..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 F STREET NE have any available units?
1405 F STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1405 F STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1405 F STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 F STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1405 F STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1405 F STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1405 F STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1405 F STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 F STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 F STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1405 F STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1405 F STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1405 F STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 F STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 F STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 F STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 F STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.

