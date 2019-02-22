1405 F STREET NE

Amenities

This three-story, three-bedroom townhouse in historic Capitol Hill is the perfect blend of nostalgic and contemporary living. Built in the early 1900s, the home retains it original hardwood floors, dramatic mantelpieces, and high ceilings. Its separate living spaces easily expand with the gentle opening of the privacy door.Bathrooms have been completely remodeled with upscale tile, plumbing fixtures, and stylish vanities. The kitchen boasts of dramatic cabinetry, a striking backsplash, and all new modern appliances. The home also includes a start-of-the-art cooling and heating system which allows individualized temperature control for maximum comfort throughout the house. The basement has a amazing and beautiful porcelain floor, emulating old-style wood. This home is beyond a must see; it is a must rent. House is 95 percent complete from renovation..