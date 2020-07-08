All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1401 R ST NW 306

1401 R Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1401 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Luxury loft living in Logan Circle's 14th Street - Property Id: 282258

Like-new luxury loft with 14' ceilings and a two-story window. Your home will have 2 levels of exposed ductwork, polished concrete floors, and warm brick to give you an industrial chic meets old world charm feel. The unit features spacious city living with ample closet and storage space. An open concept design, the unit includes top-of-the-line Bosch appliances, including a washer, dryer and dishwasher along with a full gourmet kitchen and spacious pantry. The loft easily accommodates a king size bed and office desk. And while it's in the epicenter of DC's trendiest neighborhood, the loft set-up offers a quiet respite from the action.

There's a spacious rooftop with a gas grill, dining table and conversation set. Roof also has an indoor space with a wet bar, bathroom, cable television and seating area.

No pets or smokers. Background check, credit check, and professional/personal references will be required.

Tenant pays electric, cable, but water is included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282258
Property Id 282258

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5786310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 R ST NW 306 have any available units?
1401 R ST NW 306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 R ST NW 306 have?
Some of 1401 R ST NW 306's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 R ST NW 306 currently offering any rent specials?
1401 R ST NW 306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 R ST NW 306 pet-friendly?
No, 1401 R ST NW 306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1401 R ST NW 306 offer parking?
No, 1401 R ST NW 306 does not offer parking.
Does 1401 R ST NW 306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 R ST NW 306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 R ST NW 306 have a pool?
No, 1401 R ST NW 306 does not have a pool.
Does 1401 R ST NW 306 have accessible units?
No, 1401 R ST NW 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 R ST NW 306 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 R ST NW 306 has units with dishwashers.

