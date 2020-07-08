1401 R ST NW 306

Amenities

Luxury loft living in Logan Circle's 14th Street - Property Id: 282258



Like-new luxury loft with 14' ceilings and a two-story window. Your home will have 2 levels of exposed ductwork, polished concrete floors, and warm brick to give you an industrial chic meets old world charm feel. The unit features spacious city living with ample closet and storage space. An open concept design, the unit includes top-of-the-line Bosch appliances, including a washer, dryer and dishwasher along with a full gourmet kitchen and spacious pantry. The loft easily accommodates a king size bed and office desk. And while it's in the epicenter of DC's trendiest neighborhood, the loft set-up offers a quiet respite from the action.



There's a spacious rooftop with a gas grill, dining table and conversation set. Roof also has an indoor space with a wet bar, bathroom, cable television and seating area.



No pets or smokers. Background check, credit check, and professional/personal references will be required.



Tenant pays electric, cable, but water is included.

No Pets Allowed



