1400 Church St NW Apt #307.

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage pet friendly

1 Bed + Loft 2 Bath - Logan Condo - Reserved Parking Space Included. - This bright and spacious 1 bedroom with loft and 2 bathrooms located in Logan Circle near the 14th St Corridor features with soaring 12 ft ceilings and reserved garage parking.



Once you enter the condo, you will find a full bathroom with a shower and the laundry area. Across from the bathroom is the loft area with a closet that overlooks the kitchen and living room area.



Past the loft is the open concept kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, and contemporary cabinets that opens to a living room that boasts large windows that let in plenty of natural light.



Off of the living room is the master bedroom with an en-suite master bathroom that features a tub, dual vanity sinks, and walk-in closet with built-in organizers.



This building features a rooftop deck, elevator, secured entrances, and reserved garage parking space.



Best of this it is located walking distance to Whole Foods, 14th St, U St, Dupont Circle, and more.



Lease Term

*$500 move in fee required by building

*Min 12-month lease

*$50 application fee required

*1-Month Rent Security Deposit Required

*Dogs are accepted on a case by case basis (no cats)

*Tenant is responsible for electric

*Rent includes 1 garage parking space



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3926690)