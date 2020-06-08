All apartments in Washington
1400 Church St NW Apt #307.
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

1400 Church St NW Apt #307

1400 Church Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Church Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
pet friendly
1 Bed + Loft 2 Bath - Logan Condo - Reserved Parking Space Included. - This bright and spacious 1 bedroom with loft and 2 bathrooms located in Logan Circle near the 14th St Corridor features with soaring 12 ft ceilings and reserved garage parking.

Once you enter the condo, you will find a full bathroom with a shower and the laundry area. Across from the bathroom is the loft area with a closet that overlooks the kitchen and living room area.

Past the loft is the open concept kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, and contemporary cabinets that opens to a living room that boasts large windows that let in plenty of natural light.

Off of the living room is the master bedroom with an en-suite master bathroom that features a tub, dual vanity sinks, and walk-in closet with built-in organizers.

This building features a rooftop deck, elevator, secured entrances, and reserved garage parking space.

Best of this it is located walking distance to Whole Foods, 14th St, U St, Dupont Circle, and more.

Lease Term
*$500 move in fee required by building
*Min 12-month lease
*$50 application fee required
*1-Month Rent Security Deposit Required
*Dogs are accepted on a case by case basis (no cats)
*Tenant is responsible for electric
*Rent includes 1 garage parking space

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3926690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1400 Church St NW Apt #307 have any available units?
1400 Church St NW Apt #307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Church St NW Apt #307 have?
Some of 1400 Church St NW Apt #307's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Church St NW Apt #307 currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Church St NW Apt #307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Church St NW Apt #307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Church St NW Apt #307 is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Church St NW Apt #307 offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Church St NW Apt #307 offers parking.
Does 1400 Church St NW Apt #307 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 Church St NW Apt #307 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Church St NW Apt #307 have a pool?
No, 1400 Church St NW Apt #307 does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Church St NW Apt #307 have accessible units?
No, 1400 Church St NW Apt #307 does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Church St NW Apt #307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Church St NW Apt #307 does not have units with dishwashers.

