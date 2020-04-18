All apartments in Washington
1390 Kenyon St. NW, #709

1390 Kenyon Street Northwest · (202) 487-9565
Location

1390 Kenyon Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 982 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Amazing high-floor 2br/2ba luxury condo in Kenyon Square. This large unit features a roommate floor plan with the bedrooms at either end of the unit, separated by the open-plan living room and kitchen for privacy. The Master bedroom features a walk-out balcony. The kitchen is immaculately done with tons of cabinets, stainless appliances, granite tops, and an upgraded gas range. The living room gets tons of light from the floor to ceiling windows and both bedrooms are large enough to comfortably fit a King bed. There is a Washer/Dryer in the unit. This unit comes with one garage parking space as well as a storage unit right outside the apartment for convenience.
Modern concrete building directly above the Columba Heights Metro. Garage parking and secure entry. Target, Starbucks, Chipotle, and more right outside. Expansive roof deck with multiple grilling areas and panoramic views of Washington DC. Free underground Garage parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1390 Kenyon St. NW, #709 have any available units?
1390 Kenyon St. NW, #709 has a unit available for $2,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1390 Kenyon St. NW, #709 have?
Some of 1390 Kenyon St. NW, #709's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1390 Kenyon St. NW, #709 currently offering any rent specials?
1390 Kenyon St. NW, #709 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 Kenyon St. NW, #709 pet-friendly?
No, 1390 Kenyon St. NW, #709 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1390 Kenyon St. NW, #709 offer parking?
Yes, 1390 Kenyon St. NW, #709 does offer parking.
Does 1390 Kenyon St. NW, #709 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1390 Kenyon St. NW, #709 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 Kenyon St. NW, #709 have a pool?
No, 1390 Kenyon St. NW, #709 does not have a pool.
Does 1390 Kenyon St. NW, #709 have accessible units?
Yes, 1390 Kenyon St. NW, #709 has accessible units.
Does 1390 Kenyon St. NW, #709 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1390 Kenyon St. NW, #709 does not have units with dishwashers.
