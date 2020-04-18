1390 Kenyon St. NW, #709

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible doorman elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Amazing high-floor 2br/2ba luxury condo in Kenyon Square. This large unit features a roommate floor plan with the bedrooms at either end of the unit, separated by the open-plan living room and kitchen for privacy. The Master bedroom features a walk-out balcony. The kitchen is immaculately done with tons of cabinets, stainless appliances, granite tops, and an upgraded gas range. The living room gets tons of light from the floor to ceiling windows and both bedrooms are large enough to comfortably fit a King bed. There is a Washer/Dryer in the unit. This unit comes with one garage parking space as well as a storage unit right outside the apartment for convenience.

Modern concrete building directly above the Columba Heights Metro. Garage parking and secure entry. Target, Starbucks, Chipotle, and more right outside. Expansive roof deck with multiple grilling areas and panoramic views of Washington DC. Free underground Garage parking.