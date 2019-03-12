1377 Potomac Ave SE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming 4 BD, 2 BA in Capitol Hill w/ 2 Off-Street Parking Spaces - Located just blocks from Captiol Hill & Navy Yard this charming rowhome perfectly blends original detail with modern finishes. The hardwood floors are restored throughout. An addition at the rear of the home features a beautiful sunlit breakfast room off the kitchen and a second sunroom upstairs. The upper level full bath features a vintage and restored clawfoot tub with skylight and a new vanity. There is a newly renovated basement with a bedroom, full bath and rear entrance. A rear deck also leads down to a large patio, and through a back gate to 2 parking spaces.



Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease

Tenant pays all utilities

Renter's insurance required

Security deposit equals one months rent



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now; button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50 application fee.



(RLNE3507166)