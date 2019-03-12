All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1377 Potomac Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1377 Potomac Ave SE
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

1377 Potomac Ave SE

1377 Potomac Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1377 Potomac Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 4 BD, 2 BA in Capitol Hill w/ 2 Off-Street Parking Spaces - Located just blocks from Captiol Hill & Navy Yard this charming rowhome perfectly blends original detail with modern finishes. The hardwood floors are restored throughout. An addition at the rear of the home features a beautiful sunlit breakfast room off the kitchen and a second sunroom upstairs. The upper level full bath features a vintage and restored clawfoot tub with skylight and a new vanity. There is a newly renovated basement with a bedroom, full bath and rear entrance. A rear deck also leads down to a large patio, and through a back gate to 2 parking spaces.

Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:
12-month minimum lease
Tenant pays all utilities
Renter's insurance required
Security deposit equals one months rent

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now; button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50 application fee.

(RLNE3507166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1377 Potomac Ave SE have any available units?
1377 Potomac Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1377 Potomac Ave SE have?
Some of 1377 Potomac Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1377 Potomac Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1377 Potomac Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1377 Potomac Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 1377 Potomac Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1377 Potomac Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1377 Potomac Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1377 Potomac Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1377 Potomac Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1377 Potomac Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1377 Potomac Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1377 Potomac Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1377 Potomac Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1377 Potomac Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1377 Potomac Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vaughan Place
3401 38th St NW
Washington, DC 20016
Brookland Press
806 Channing Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
The Delano
2745 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Melwood Apartments
1803 Biltmore St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University