Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1355 17th St Nw Unit: 826

1355 17th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1355 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
The Drake~Studio

The Drake apartments are designed with comfort and efficiency in mind. Each floor plan is carefully crafted to maximize the use of your living space. Residents also appreciate the many designer touches and luxury finishes that are assembled to make your home a modern and sophisticated dwelling. The complementing building amenities round out a truly unique, holistic living experience.

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT (Except cable, phone and internet.)

NO Security Deposit - NO Annual Amenity Fee

Underground parking available-$250 per month

Twelve-month lease term
The Drake is a smoke-free community
Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 826 have any available units?
1355 17th St Nw Unit: 826 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 826 have?
Some of 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 826's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 826 currently offering any rent specials?
1355 17th St Nw Unit: 826 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 826 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 826 is pet friendly.
Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 826 offer parking?
Yes, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 826 offers parking.
Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 826 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 826 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 826 have a pool?
No, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 826 does not have a pool.
Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 826 have accessible units?
No, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 826 does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 826 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 826 does not have units with dishwashers.

