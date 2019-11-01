1344 MARYLAND AVENUE NE

Amenities

Absolute stunning and rare Penthouse Duplex 2BR/1.5BA unit at The Collins Condominium(new construction 2018). Light filled magnificent living room w breathtaking 24+ ft vaulted ceiling & walls of windows with Southern exposure. Gorgeous wood floors, luxurious master bath with marble dual vanities, gourmet kitchen w quartz counters & top of the line SS appliances. Private rooftop deck with beautiful view of the city! One room on each floor. Gas cooking, nest thermostat, custom Elfa closets, full size front-loading W/D, Urban Alarm security. Wine cooler/minibar next to your private rooftop. Steps to street cars & bus stops. Few blocks to exciting restaurants, shops & groceries on H St Corridor!