All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1344 MARYLAND AVENUE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1344 MARYLAND AVENUE NE
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:49 PM

1344 MARYLAND AVENUE NE

1344 Maryland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1344 Maryland Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Absolute stunning and rare Penthouse Duplex 2BR/1.5BA unit at The Collins Condominium(new construction 2018). Light filled magnificent living room w breathtaking 24+ ft vaulted ceiling & walls of windows with Southern exposure. Gorgeous wood floors, luxurious master bath with marble dual vanities, gourmet kitchen w quartz counters & top of the line SS appliances. Private rooftop deck with beautiful view of the city! One room on each floor. Gas cooking, nest thermostat, custom Elfa closets, full size front-loading W/D, Urban Alarm security. Wine cooler/minibar next to your private rooftop. Steps to street cars & bus stops. Few blocks to exciting restaurants, shops & groceries on H St Corridor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have any available units?
1344 MARYLAND AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1344 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have?
Some of 1344 MARYLAND AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 MARYLAND AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1344 MARYLAND AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 MARYLAND AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1344 MARYLAND AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1344 MARYLAND AVENUE NE offer parking?
No, 1344 MARYLAND AVENUE NE does not offer parking.
Does 1344 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1344 MARYLAND AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 1344 MARYLAND AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1344 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 1344 MARYLAND AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1344 MARYLAND AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Paramount Apartments
829 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Park Terrace
1660 Lanier Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Ellison
1700 Harvard St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Pershing House
3701 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Croydon
1815 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University