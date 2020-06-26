All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1341 Newton St NW Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1341 Newton St NW Unit 2
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

1341 Newton St NW Unit 2

1341 Newton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1341 Newton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Unit Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Awesome TOP FLOOR 2 bedroom 1 bath in amazing location steps from the Columbia Heights metro and shops!! The location couldn't be any better: 2 blocks (literally) from the Columbia Heights Metro, Washington Sports Club, Giant Food, DCUSA, Target, etc. It's also two blocks to 16th St. buses, short walk to Rock Creek Park, and the National Zoo, short ride/walk to restaurants and night life on Ust, Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle

Property Highlights:
- 2 BR
- 1 Bath
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Top floor unit
- Spacious master bedroom with two closets and tons of natural light
- Second bedroom small with tons of natural light
- Ceiling fans in all rooms
- Kitchen has white cabinets
- Skylight in bathroom
- Glass vanity in bathroom
- Central AC/Heat
- W/D in building

Available July 1st!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5786210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 Newton St NW Unit 2 have any available units?
1341 Newton St NW Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1341 Newton St NW Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Newton St NW Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Newton St NW Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1341 Newton St NW Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1341 Newton St NW Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 1341 Newton St NW Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1341 Newton St NW Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 Newton St NW Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Newton St NW Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1341 Newton St NW Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1341 Newton St NW Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1341 Newton St NW Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Newton St NW Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1341 Newton St NW Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1341 Newton St NW Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1341 Newton St NW Unit 2 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Yale West
443 New York Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Rodman
3032 Rodman Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Idaho Terrace
3040 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University