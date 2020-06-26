1341 Newton St NW Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Awesome TOP FLOOR 2 bedroom 1 bath in amazing location steps from the Columbia Heights metro and shops!! The location couldn't be any better: 2 blocks (literally) from the Columbia Heights Metro, Washington Sports Club, Giant Food, DCUSA, Target, etc. It's also two blocks to 16th St. buses, short walk to Rock Creek Park, and the National Zoo, short ride/walk to restaurants and night life on Ust, Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle



Property Highlights:

- 2 BR

- 1 Bath

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Top floor unit

- Spacious master bedroom with two closets and tons of natural light

- Second bedroom small with tons of natural light

- Ceiling fans in all rooms

- Kitchen has white cabinets

- Skylight in bathroom

- Glass vanity in bathroom

- Central AC/Heat

- W/D in building



Available July 1st!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5786210)