1340 Wallach Place NW

1340 Wallach Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1340 Wallach Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea4770f052 ---- Address: 1340 Wallach Place NW Washington, DC 20009 Neighborhood: U Street Corridor Market Rent: $4,225 for a 12-24 Month Lease Tenant Responsible for All Utilities Pets: No Pets Move In Fee: None! Parking: Off Street Secured Parking Behind House Included in Rent! Available: May 15th, 2019 This beautiful home is available for rent is in one of DC?s hottest neighborhoods. Be a part of the buzz of 14th & U Street where you are in walking/riding distance to almost everything. Right across the street you can find a Trader Joes or stroll down a few blocks to the Whole Foods on P Street. This location allows you to choose from numerous bars, restaurants, or bistros nearby. Don?t have a car? No problem. U Street metro station is less then 3 blocks away. Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms Bathrooms: Two & a Half Bathrooms Neighborhood: U Street Corridor Kitchen: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal Laundry: Washer/Dryer In Unit Square Footage: 1,202 Square Feet Application Fee: $65/Applicant Deposit: Equal to One Month?s Rent Move Fee: No Move In Fee Floors: Sleek Hardwood Flooring Throughout & Title In Bathrooms A/C & Heat: Central AC & Radiated Heat Amenities: LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Off Street Secured Parking Included, Back Patio Area, Two Fireplaces, Extra Storage in Basement, Washer/Dryer In Unit EJF Real Estate Services Inc. 1428 U Street NW, Second Floor Washington, DC 20009 Main Line: 202.537.1801 Leasing Agents: James E. Rice- 410.474.3055 Ejf Professional Management Company

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 Wallach Place NW have any available units?
1340 Wallach Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 Wallach Place NW have?
Some of 1340 Wallach Place NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 Wallach Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
1340 Wallach Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 Wallach Place NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1340 Wallach Place NW is pet friendly.
Does 1340 Wallach Place NW offer parking?
Yes, 1340 Wallach Place NW offers parking.
Does 1340 Wallach Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1340 Wallach Place NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 Wallach Place NW have a pool?
No, 1340 Wallach Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 1340 Wallach Place NW have accessible units?
No, 1340 Wallach Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 Wallach Place NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1340 Wallach Place NW has units with dishwashers.
