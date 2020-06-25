Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea4770f052 ---- Address: 1340 Wallach Place NW Washington, DC 20009 Neighborhood: U Street Corridor Market Rent: $4,225 for a 12-24 Month Lease Tenant Responsible for All Utilities Pets: No Pets Move In Fee: None! Parking: Off Street Secured Parking Behind House Included in Rent! Available: May 15th, 2019 This beautiful home is available for rent is in one of DC?s hottest neighborhoods. Be a part of the buzz of 14th & U Street where you are in walking/riding distance to almost everything. Right across the street you can find a Trader Joes or stroll down a few blocks to the Whole Foods on P Street. This location allows you to choose from numerous bars, restaurants, or bistros nearby. Don?t have a car? No problem. U Street metro station is less then 3 blocks away. Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms Bathrooms: Two & a Half Bathrooms Neighborhood: U Street Corridor Kitchen: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal Laundry: Washer/Dryer In Unit Square Footage: 1,202 Square Feet Application Fee: $65/Applicant Deposit: Equal to One Month?s Rent Move Fee: No Move In Fee Floors: Sleek Hardwood Flooring Throughout & Title In Bathrooms A/C & Heat: Central AC & Radiated Heat Amenities: LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Off Street Secured Parking Included, Back Patio Area, Two Fireplaces, Extra Storage in Basement, Washer/Dryer In Unit EJF Real Estate Services Inc. 1428 U Street NW, Second Floor Washington, DC 20009 Main Line: 202.537.1801 Leasing Agents: James E. Rice- 410.474.3055 Ejf Professional Management Company