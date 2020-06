Amenities

APPLICATION APPROVED - WAITING TO SIGN LEASE. Close to everything! Dining. Shopping. Commuting by Metro, bus, or car. This location is unbeatable. Gorgeous 2-level penthouse open floor plan condo with 2-story skylighted atrium; one reserved off street parking space ; and balconies off each bedroom. Gleaming hardwoods throughout. En suite bathrooms in each bedroom. Small dogs considered. Columbia Heights Metro just 2 blocks away.