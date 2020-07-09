1326 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Stunning and spacious 4BR/3.5BA townhome fully renovated with all the bells and whistles! Amazing covered front porch greets you on the main level entry, with hardwood floors throughout the upper 2 levels, a totally open floor plan and gourmet kitchen with HUGE breakfast bar area! Lovely deck area in the rear sits above the secure driveway parking spot and outdoor storage area on lower level. Front and rear entrances to lower level, which also has a kitchenette, family room, bedroom with a REAL window, and storage...perfect as an in-law/au pair suite or as an income-generating unit. Upper level offers 3 bedrooms, including an en-suite Master BR/BA with it's own gorgeous walkout stone balcony. Nicely-sized closets in each bedroom, with option for additional W/D on upper level (or additional storage space). Tons of light with east and west exposures, on a quiet residential street just minutes from Union Market, H Street, NoMA, and much more!