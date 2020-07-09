All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1326 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1326 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE
Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:58 PM

1326 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE

1326 Trinidad Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1326 Trinidad Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning and spacious 4BR/3.5BA townhome fully renovated with all the bells and whistles! Amazing covered front porch greets you on the main level entry, with hardwood floors throughout the upper 2 levels, a totally open floor plan and gourmet kitchen with HUGE breakfast bar area! Lovely deck area in the rear sits above the secure driveway parking spot and outdoor storage area on lower level. Front and rear entrances to lower level, which also has a kitchenette, family room, bedroom with a REAL window, and storage...perfect as an in-law/au pair suite or as an income-generating unit. Upper level offers 3 bedrooms, including an en-suite Master BR/BA with it's own gorgeous walkout stone balcony. Nicely-sized closets in each bedroom, with option for additional W/D on upper level (or additional storage space). Tons of light with east and west exposures, on a quiet residential street just minutes from Union Market, H Street, NoMA, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE have any available units?
1326 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE have?
Some of 1326 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1326 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1326 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1326 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1326 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 1326 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1326 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 1326 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1326 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 1326 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1326 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE
Washington, DC 20002
i5 Union Market
320 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Sherry Hall
2702 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University