All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301

1324 Euclid Street Northwest · (202) 540-8038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1324 Euclid Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301 · Avail. Jul 3

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
media room
1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301 Available 07/03/20 Captivating Two Bedroom in Columbia Heights! Parking Included! - This beautiful condo right off of the U Street Corridor has been recently renovated and is ultra convenient! Two beds and two baths are spread out over 1,100 sq.ft. of living space. The open living area is filled with light from a wall full of windows. Cherry wood floors and cabinets gleam in the sun. Stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops highlight the kitchen, which is the perfect nook for cooking while still looking out over the living and dining area. The spacious bedrooms have great views of the neighborhood and ample closet space. Two updated bathrooms fitted with granite and custom touches complete the unit. Laundry is also located within the unit.

Perched between Columbia Heights and U Street, enjoy access to the big box amenities like Target, DSW, Best Buy, and more, while still able to indulge in the local businesses that keep the area so unique. Transportation from this corridor is a breeze with 14th Street and Georgia Ave bus lines just a block away and the green line Metro a 10 minute walk away. For groceries, head up to the Columbia Heights Giant or down to the Trader Joe's on 14th. When you're up for a meal out, the options are endless! The 11th Street corridor is home to faves like El Chucho or Wonderland Ballroom, and acclaimed spots like Busboys & Poets, Compass Rose, and Provision 14 line the U Street Corridor, where there's always something new to try. With the 930 Club, U Street Music Hall, and The Howard and Lincoln Theatres, you're also at the center of nightlife in DC. This location is unbeatable!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for gas, electricity. A $20/mo internet plan through DC Access is available for all residents. One parking space is included in monthly rent. Cats and small dogs are welcome!

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

(RLNE4570357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301 have any available units?
1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301 has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301 have?
Some of 1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301 currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301 is pet friendly.
Does 1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301 offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301 does offer parking.
Does 1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301 have a pool?
No, 1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301 does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301 have accessible units?
No, 1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Grand Parc
910 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
2400 M
2400 M St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Belvedere
1301 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
555
555 E Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity