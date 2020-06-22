Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access media room

1324 Euclid St NW Unit 301 Available 07/03/20 Captivating Two Bedroom in Columbia Heights! Parking Included! - This beautiful condo right off of the U Street Corridor has been recently renovated and is ultra convenient! Two beds and two baths are spread out over 1,100 sq.ft. of living space. The open living area is filled with light from a wall full of windows. Cherry wood floors and cabinets gleam in the sun. Stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops highlight the kitchen, which is the perfect nook for cooking while still looking out over the living and dining area. The spacious bedrooms have great views of the neighborhood and ample closet space. Two updated bathrooms fitted with granite and custom touches complete the unit. Laundry is also located within the unit.



Perched between Columbia Heights and U Street, enjoy access to the big box amenities like Target, DSW, Best Buy, and more, while still able to indulge in the local businesses that keep the area so unique. Transportation from this corridor is a breeze with 14th Street and Georgia Ave bus lines just a block away and the green line Metro a 10 minute walk away. For groceries, head up to the Columbia Heights Giant or down to the Trader Joe's on 14th. When you're up for a meal out, the options are endless! The 11th Street corridor is home to faves like El Chucho or Wonderland Ballroom, and acclaimed spots like Busboys & Poets, Compass Rose, and Provision 14 line the U Street Corridor, where there's always something new to try. With the 930 Club, U Street Music Hall, and The Howard and Lincoln Theatres, you're also at the center of nightlife in DC. This location is unbeatable!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for gas, electricity. A $20/mo internet plan through DC Access is available for all residents. One parking space is included in monthly rent. Cats and small dogs are welcome!



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



(RLNE4570357)