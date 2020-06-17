All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1320 Fairmont St., NW
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1320 Fairmont St., NW

1320 Fairmont Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1320 Fairmont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c9b7426051 ---- LOCATION: 1320 Fairmont Street NW, Washington DC 20009 Please call Carlos at 202-365-4907 to schedule a showing! NEIGHBORHOOD/BUILDING HIGHLIGHTS &bull; Cozy Efficiency Apartment in a twenty nine unit building, situated between 13th and 14th. &bull; Most competitive price in the area! Meridian Hill Park just a few blocks away. A truly exquisite location! &bull; Just a few blocks off of 16th Street makes this building a truly exquisite location! &bull; Walk Score considers this updated unit &ldquo;Walker&rsquo;s Paradise and &ldquo;Very Bikeable&rdquo; so your daily errands won&rsquo;t require a car. &bull; Bus lines are 52, 54, S4, S9, X3, 59, S1, S2,92, and 90 with a variety of locations for Car shares and Bike shares that are just less than a half mile away. &bull; Columbia Heights has a great vicinity to explore all of the city has to offer, including restaurants, cafes, shops, bars and parks. &bull; Columbia Heights is a trendy culturally diverse community environment with a happening nightlife scene. &bull; Nearby Metro Stations are U Street Metro Station(Green and Yellow Lines) and Dupont Circle Metro Station (Red Line) INTERIOR HIGHLIGHTS &bull; Coin Operated Laundry &bull; On-Site Manager &bull; Central Heat &bull; Cable Ready &bull; Hardwood Cabinets &bull; Newly tiled bathroom LEASING INFORMATION Please call Carlos at 202-365-4907 to schedule a showing! &bull; Available Now &bull; Online Rental Payment&rsquo;s and Maintenance Requests &bull; Tenants pay electric &bull; Water Included &bull; Street Parking No pets allowed, but service & companion animals are welcome! Professionally managed by: Fred A. Smith Company 730 24th Street, NW, Ste. 19 Washington, DC 20037 202.337.5080 EHO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Fairmont St., NW have any available units?
1320 Fairmont St., NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1320 Fairmont St., NW currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Fairmont St., NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Fairmont St., NW pet-friendly?
No, 1320 Fairmont St., NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1320 Fairmont St., NW offer parking?
No, 1320 Fairmont St., NW does not offer parking.
Does 1320 Fairmont St., NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Fairmont St., NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Fairmont St., NW have a pool?
No, 1320 Fairmont St., NW does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Fairmont St., NW have accessible units?
No, 1320 Fairmont St., NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Fairmont St., NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Fairmont St., NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Fairmont St., NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 Fairmont St., NW does not have units with air conditioning.
