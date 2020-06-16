All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

1318 35th Street, NW #9

1318 35th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1318 35th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
$1850 / 1br - 500ft2 - Georgetown Charm with a Balcony! (1318 35th Street NW #9/Georgetown) - Location, location, location! This charming and cozy top (second) floor one bedroom one bath apartment is located in a small condominium building just steps from the Georgetown campus. The apartment has hardwood floors, it's own washer/dryer, and a balcony with views of some beautiful gardens.

Minimum one year lease. Due at lease signing are the first month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month's rent. Sorry - no pets.

Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate (202-338-0500) No calls please. For all inquiries please email Channing at channingrents@gmail.com Minimum FICO score of 650 required, application fee is $75.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5277488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 35th Street, NW #9 have any available units?
1318 35th Street, NW #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1318 35th Street, NW #9 currently offering any rent specials?
1318 35th Street, NW #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 35th Street, NW #9 pet-friendly?
No, 1318 35th Street, NW #9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1318 35th Street, NW #9 offer parking?
No, 1318 35th Street, NW #9 does not offer parking.
Does 1318 35th Street, NW #9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1318 35th Street, NW #9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 35th Street, NW #9 have a pool?
No, 1318 35th Street, NW #9 does not have a pool.
Does 1318 35th Street, NW #9 have accessible units?
No, 1318 35th Street, NW #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 35th Street, NW #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 35th Street, NW #9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1318 35th Street, NW #9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1318 35th Street, NW #9 does not have units with air conditioning.

