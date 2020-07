Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Vacant EZ to show in person or by appt via Virtual Tour - very large private rear yard, fenced. 2 bedrooms 2 baths each ensuite and with bay windows. South facing, flooded with light, Ground & 1st floor unit with large open floor plan, 10' ceiling, crown molding, wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, central heat/air, SS appliances, gas range. One way street, brick sidewalks, tree lined, quiet block. property mananaged by owner. Available immediately. Pets considered case by case