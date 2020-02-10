All apartments in Washington
1315 Tuckerman St NW

1315 Tuckerman Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1315 Tuckerman Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Renovated 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom in Close In Brightwood! - Welcome home to your stunningly renovated colonial style home that needs to be seen to be believed. If you demand a house that has one (or two) of everything, this is the place for you.

Situated close to Rock Creek and convenient to downtown Silver Spring, Bethesda and the nation's capital, you'll enjoy a very versatile location.

The main level features a kitchen you won't want to stop cooking in. The gas cook-top with a full back-splash is there for people who want to take creating cuisine to the next level. And your hungry mouths will have to sit patiently at the oversized granite breakfast bar. Add to that sprawling counter space, maple cabinets, and stainless steel appliances, and you may never leave. The separate dining room is perfect for hosting and once dinner is over, stroll into the spacious living room. During the temperate seasons you can relax on the covered back deck.

Travel upstairs to find 3 nice sized bedrooms and 2 beautiful bathrooms. The master suite has it's own attached bathroom, while the other 2 bedrooms share the nicely appointed hall bath.

Walk up one more flight and you'll find ANOTHER master suite! This huge, sun drenched, "penthouse" suite features it's own thermostat, walk in closet, and amazing master bath.....complete with a glass enclosed shower, soaking tub, and skylight.

But that's not all. The basement level has a great family room, kitchenette, 2nd washer and dryer....and another full bathroom.

To top if off, there is an alarm system, plenty of storage in your detached storage garage, as well as secured parking inside the side yard secured parking pad (which is accessed by a commercial automatic garage door).

Please email (no phone calls please) Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to see this wonderful home.

Lease terms:
Available 8/9/2019
12 month minimum lease
Tenant responsible for all utilities
No smoking
Pets considered case by case

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee and include supporting documentation.

(RLNE3855002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

