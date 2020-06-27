1315 PARK ROAD NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

This is a junior one bedroom. Apartment highlights include a large bedroom. Large deluxe closet in bedroom. There is a stove, dishwasher, fridge, mounted microwave, disposal. Laundry room in building (coin operated). Foyer can be used as living/dining room. Water and heat are included with cost of rent. Tenant must pay electric and gas. There is also an outdoor shared patio space.This apartment is centrally located just over one block from Columbia Heights Metro Station, down the street from Giant supermarket open 24 hours, tons of shopping at DCUSA (largest retail development in DC). There are many restaurants, bars, entertainment within walking distance along 14th street and 11th streets. Lots of public transportation lines and bike lanes for commuters.Application fee is $25 per adult. Security deposit $1659 is due upon approval of your application.