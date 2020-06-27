All apartments in Washington
1315 PARK ROAD NW

1315 Park Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1315 Park Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

This is a junior one bedroom. Apartment highlights include a large bedroom. Large deluxe closet in bedroom. There is a stove, dishwasher, fridge, mounted microwave, disposal. Laundry room in building (coin operated). Foyer can be used as living/dining room. Water and heat are included with cost of rent. Tenant must pay electric and gas. There is also an outdoor shared patio space.This apartment is centrally located just over one block from Columbia Heights Metro Station, down the street from Giant supermarket open 24 hours, tons of shopping at DCUSA (largest retail development in DC). There are many restaurants, bars, entertainment within walking distance along 14th street and 11th streets. Lots of public transportation lines and bike lanes for commuters.Application fee is $25 per adult. Security deposit $1659 is due upon approval of your application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

