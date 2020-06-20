All apartments in Washington
1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #701
1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #701

1314 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest · (202) 540-8038
Washington
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1314 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #701 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
yoga
1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #701 Available 07/01/20 Logan Circle One Bed + Den with Art Deco Flare! - This modern Logan Circle one bedroom + den is a true catch! The unit is located within the historic Grant building and has been newly renovated with sleek hardwood flooring, polished stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and extra storage.

The main bedroom is extremely cozy with enough space for a king bed and sizable closets. A bonus den space off of the bedroom is perfect for an in-home office or yoga spot. The open and spacious floor plan features copious amounts of natural lighting, as well as an in-unit washer/dryer combo. An exposed brick wall is a great feature of the living room. The kitchen layout is great for entertaining with its open plan and the island is great for displaying charcuterie and cheese plates for guests that are over for any Netflix watch party!

Building amenities include a fitness center, two on-site Zip cars, and an additional, secure basement storage unit. The Grant is within walking distance of the McPherson Square and Mount Vernon Square Metro Stations, as well as a wealth of shopping and dining options in the Downtown DC, Dupont, and Logan Circle areas. You are sure to be amazed by this beautifully handcrafted flat!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric and building moving fee. Sorry, no pets.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4997583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #701 have any available units?
1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #701 has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #701 have?
Some of 1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #701's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #701 currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #701 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #701 pet-friendly?
No, 1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #701 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #701 offer parking?
No, 1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #701 does not offer parking.
Does 1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #701 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #701 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #701 have a pool?
No, 1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #701 does not have a pool.
Does 1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #701 have accessible units?
No, 1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #701 does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #701 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #701 does not have units with dishwashers.
