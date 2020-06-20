Amenities

1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #701 Available 07/01/20 Logan Circle One Bed + Den with Art Deco Flare! - This modern Logan Circle one bedroom + den is a true catch! The unit is located within the historic Grant building and has been newly renovated with sleek hardwood flooring, polished stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and extra storage.



The main bedroom is extremely cozy with enough space for a king bed and sizable closets. A bonus den space off of the bedroom is perfect for an in-home office or yoga spot. The open and spacious floor plan features copious amounts of natural lighting, as well as an in-unit washer/dryer combo. An exposed brick wall is a great feature of the living room. The kitchen layout is great for entertaining with its open plan and the island is great for displaying charcuterie and cheese plates for guests that are over for any Netflix watch party!



Building amenities include a fitness center, two on-site Zip cars, and an additional, secure basement storage unit. The Grant is within walking distance of the McPherson Square and Mount Vernon Square Metro Stations, as well as a wealth of shopping and dining options in the Downtown DC, Dupont, and Logan Circle areas. You are sure to be amazed by this beautifully handcrafted flat!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric and building moving fee. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



