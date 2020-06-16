All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804

1312 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest · (202) 745-0613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1312 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804 · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804 Available 06/20/20 Conveniently located 1 bedroom w/ den Apt. - Enjoy this cozy, 1 bedroom plus den apartment inside The Midtown. This conveniently located gem maintains an impressive 97 walk score and 100 transit Score! Walk just two blocks to either the McPherson Square Metro or Mt. Vernon Square/Convention Center and four blocks to Metro Center and Farragut North Metros. Walk to Whole Foods and DC nightlife. Amenities include a community terrace, front desk, bike room, in-home w/d, dishwasher, and central air.

Don't miss this amazing opportunity! For a video tour, visit youtube-
https://youtu.be/P7u5AbdVqXA

The unit is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc. Cats are welcomed with $400 pet fee.

The application fee is $77 per person. A minimum FICO score of 650 required. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing. Tenant pays their own electric. Tenant is responsible for $500 move in fee.

For additional information please contact Sarah Keller at skeller@chatel.us or at 202-618-1461 Texts welcomed!!!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4147246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804 have any available units?
1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804 has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804 have?
Some of 1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804 currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804 is pet friendly.
Does 1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804 offer parking?
No, 1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804 does not offer parking.
Does 1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804 have a pool?
No, 1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804 does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804 have accessible units?
No, 1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804 does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
455 Eye Street
455 I St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Melwood Apartments
1803 Biltmore St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Alto Towers
3206 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
555
555 E Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity