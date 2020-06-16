Amenities

1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804 Available 06/20/20 Conveniently located 1 bedroom w/ den Apt. - Enjoy this cozy, 1 bedroom plus den apartment inside The Midtown. This conveniently located gem maintains an impressive 97 walk score and 100 transit Score! Walk just two blocks to either the McPherson Square Metro or Mt. Vernon Square/Convention Center and four blocks to Metro Center and Farragut North Metros. Walk to Whole Foods and DC nightlife. Amenities include a community terrace, front desk, bike room, in-home w/d, dishwasher, and central air.



The unit is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc. Cats are welcomed with $400 pet fee.



The application fee is $77 per person. A minimum FICO score of 650 required. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing. Tenant pays their own electric. Tenant is responsible for $500 move in fee.



For additional information please contact Sarah Keller at skeller@chatel.us or at 202-618-1461 Texts welcomed!!!



