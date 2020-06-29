All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

1311 Rhode Island Ave NW # 1

1311 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2-level apartment in a historic rowhouse, on Rhode Island Avenue, steps from Logan Circle, and around the corner from Whole Foods and 14th Street restaurants. Sunny main level has full bath, hardwood floors, living room with dining room and slate tiled kitchen with new lighting. The curved living room windows offer beautiful views of Logan Circle. The bedroom is on the lower level with a renovated full bathroom and brand new floors and windows.

Property Highlights:
- 1 Oversized bedroom (space off of bedroom could be used as additional living area or office) 1 Bath
- W/D in unit
- TONS of organized storage
- Entrances on P and Rhode Island ave
- Pet-friendly
- Available now!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5349543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Rhode Island Ave NW # 1 have any available units?
1311 Rhode Island Ave NW # 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1311 Rhode Island Ave NW # 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Rhode Island Ave NW # 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Rhode Island Ave NW # 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 Rhode Island Ave NW # 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1311 Rhode Island Ave NW # 1 offer parking?
No, 1311 Rhode Island Ave NW # 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1311 Rhode Island Ave NW # 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Rhode Island Ave NW # 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Rhode Island Ave NW # 1 have a pool?
No, 1311 Rhode Island Ave NW # 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Rhode Island Ave NW # 1 have accessible units?
No, 1311 Rhode Island Ave NW # 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Rhode Island Ave NW # 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Rhode Island Ave NW # 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 Rhode Island Ave NW # 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1311 Rhode Island Ave NW # 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
