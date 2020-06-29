1311 Rhode Island Ave NW # 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

2-level apartment in a historic rowhouse, on Rhode Island Avenue, steps from Logan Circle, and around the corner from Whole Foods and 14th Street restaurants. Sunny main level has full bath, hardwood floors, living room with dining room and slate tiled kitchen with new lighting. The curved living room windows offer beautiful views of Logan Circle. The bedroom is on the lower level with a renovated full bathroom and brand new floors and windows.



Property Highlights:

- 1 Oversized bedroom (space off of bedroom could be used as additional living area or office) 1 Bath

- W/D in unit

- TONS of organized storage

- Entrances on P and Rhode Island ave

- Pet-friendly

- Available now!



No Cats Allowed



