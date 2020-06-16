All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 131 WEBSTER STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
131 WEBSTER STREET NE
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:25 AM

131 WEBSTER STREET NE

131 Webster Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

131 Webster Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Brookland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This beautiful one bedroom apartment in a very quiet neighborhood walking distance to Brookland metro could be yours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 WEBSTER STREET NE have any available units?
131 WEBSTER STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 131 WEBSTER STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
131 WEBSTER STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 WEBSTER STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 131 WEBSTER STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 131 WEBSTER STREET NE offer parking?
No, 131 WEBSTER STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 131 WEBSTER STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 WEBSTER STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 WEBSTER STREET NE have a pool?
No, 131 WEBSTER STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 131 WEBSTER STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 131 WEBSTER STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 131 WEBSTER STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 WEBSTER STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 WEBSTER STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 WEBSTER STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diplomat
2420 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
Isabella
1483 Newton St NW
Washington, DC 20010
77H
77 H St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University