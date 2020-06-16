Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 131 WEBSTER STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
131 WEBSTER STREET NE
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:25 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
131 WEBSTER STREET NE
131 Webster Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
131 Webster Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Brookland
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This beautiful one bedroom apartment in a very quiet neighborhood walking distance to Brookland metro could be yours.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 131 WEBSTER STREET NE have any available units?
131 WEBSTER STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 131 WEBSTER STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
131 WEBSTER STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 WEBSTER STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 131 WEBSTER STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 131 WEBSTER STREET NE offer parking?
No, 131 WEBSTER STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 131 WEBSTER STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 WEBSTER STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 WEBSTER STREET NE have a pool?
No, 131 WEBSTER STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 131 WEBSTER STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 131 WEBSTER STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 131 WEBSTER STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 WEBSTER STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 WEBSTER STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 WEBSTER STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Diplomat
2420 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
Isabella
1483 Newton St NW
Washington, DC 20010
77H
77 H St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University