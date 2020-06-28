131 R STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Spectacular renovation in NOMA! Just 3 blocks from NY Ave metro, 2 miles from Capitol Hill & 6 miles from new Amazon HQ2. Freshly painted home with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 lovely updated baths. Featuring attractive stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, new carpet and tile, gleaming original hardwood floors, exposed brick, warm fireplace, attractive newly painted deck, privacy fence in rear and updated HVAC. Also, a security system for peace of mind. Not approved for vouchers.