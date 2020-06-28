All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 7 2020 at 7:13 AM

131 R STREET NE

131 R Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

131 R Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spectacular renovation in NOMA! Just 3 blocks from NY Ave metro, 2 miles from Capitol Hill & 6 miles from new Amazon HQ2. Freshly painted home with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 lovely updated baths. Featuring attractive stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, new carpet and tile, gleaming original hardwood floors, exposed brick, warm fireplace, attractive newly painted deck, privacy fence in rear and updated HVAC. Also, a security system for peace of mind. Not approved for vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 R STREET NE have any available units?
131 R STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 R STREET NE have?
Some of 131 R STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 R STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
131 R STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 R STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 131 R STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 131 R STREET NE offer parking?
No, 131 R STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 131 R STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 R STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 R STREET NE have a pool?
No, 131 R STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 131 R STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 131 R STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 131 R STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 R STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
