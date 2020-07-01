All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:24 AM

1308 C ST NE - 1

1308 C Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1308 C Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Renovated 2BR Capitol Hill Row House near Lincoln Park. Two good sized bedrooms with two full bathrooms. Nice rear balcony, deck and patio space. Off street parking included. Close to H St, Trolley and walking distance to either Union Station or Capitol Hill Metro. Bus at front door will drop you right at Union Station on cold or rainy days when you don't want to walk! Hardwood floors currently being updated will post pictures soon. Great house for professionals, roommates, or small families.

Pets Considered on a Case by Case basis with Pet fee.

Close to:
*Lincoln Park
*Eastern Market featuring restaurants, Orange Theory, WeWork, UPS. USPS, shops,
Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter and Yes!Organic Market, Farmer's Market, Barracks Row, Navy Yard and
Nationals Stadium
*Metro and Union Station
*H Street Corridor featuring restaurants, events, Whole Foods Market, Farmers Market (Saturdays mid-April
to mid-December), the historic Atlas Performing Arts Center, nightlife and the DC Streetcar
*Supreme Court, Library of Congress, the US Capitol, U.S. House and Senate Office buildings
1912 Rowhouse has been gut renovated and updated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 C ST NE - 1 have any available units?
1308 C ST NE - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 C ST NE - 1 have?
Some of 1308 C ST NE - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 C ST NE - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1308 C ST NE - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 C ST NE - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 C ST NE - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1308 C ST NE - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1308 C ST NE - 1 offers parking.
Does 1308 C ST NE - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 C ST NE - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 C ST NE - 1 have a pool?
No, 1308 C ST NE - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1308 C ST NE - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1308 C ST NE - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 C ST NE - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 C ST NE - 1 has units with dishwashers.

