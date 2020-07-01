1308 C ST NE - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Renovated 2BR Capitol Hill Row House near Lincoln Park. Two good sized bedrooms with two full bathrooms. Nice rear balcony, deck and patio space. Off street parking included. Close to H St, Trolley and walking distance to either Union Station or Capitol Hill Metro. Bus at front door will drop you right at Union Station on cold or rainy days when you don't want to walk! Hardwood floors currently being updated will post pictures soon. Great house for professionals, roommates, or small families.



Pets Considered on a Case by Case basis with Pet fee.



Close to:

*Lincoln Park

*Eastern Market featuring restaurants, Orange Theory, WeWork, UPS. USPS, shops,

Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter and Yes!Organic Market, Farmer's Market, Barracks Row, Navy Yard and

Nationals Stadium

*Metro and Union Station

*H Street Corridor featuring restaurants, events, Whole Foods Market, Farmers Market (Saturdays mid-April

to mid-December), the historic Atlas Performing Arts Center, nightlife and the DC Streetcar

*Supreme Court, Library of Congress, the US Capitol, U.S. House and Senate Office buildings

1912 Rowhouse has been gut renovated and updated.