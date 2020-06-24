1304 Rhode Island Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This multi-floor lofted pad is well-lit, spacious and modern. Dozens of trendy restaurants, bars and shopping are within a short walking distance. In the heart of downtown Washington DC, youre just a stones throw from landmarks like The White House, Washington Monument, museums and the lively nightlife of Dupont Circle. This is the perfect place to unwind and get away from it all while still in close proximity to history and adventure.



