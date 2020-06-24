All apartments in Washington
1304 Rhode Island Ave NW
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

1304 Rhode Island Ave NW

1304 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This multi-floor lofted pad is well-lit, spacious and modern. Dozens of trendy restaurants, bars and shopping are within a short walking distance. In the heart of downtown Washington DC, youre just a stones throw from landmarks like The White House, Washington Monument, museums and the lively nightlife of Dupont Circle. This is the perfect place to unwind and get away from it all while still in close proximity to history and adventure.

Unit Amenities Include:

* Hardwood Floors
* In-Unit Laundry
* Heating
* Air Conditioning
* Dishwasher
* Garbage Disposal
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Granite Countertops
* High Ceilings
* Patio Balcony

Building Amenities Include:

* Outdoor Space
* Roof Deck
* Pet-Friendly
* Parking Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
