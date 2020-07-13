All apartments in Washington
1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308

1301 Longfellow Street Northwest · (202) 540-8038
Washington
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1301 Longfellow Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Amenities

1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308 Available 08/06/20 Spacious One-Bedroom in 16th St Heights! - This condo is a rare treat in 16th Street Heights! Located in an Art Deco building on a tree-lined street, this renovated 1 bedroom/1 bath unit includes hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, and is loaded with both charm and upgrades. Come in and relax -- this bright apartment is homey, spacious, and inviting!

A completely renovated kitchen features stainless appliances, subway backsplash, wine storage, and includes both original and refinished oak flooring -- a perfect combination of vintage and contemporary aesthetics. A dining nook is adjacent to the kitchen with a large window that allows for great natural light. A large living and bedroom are perfectly complemented by a totally renovated bathroom. It's an elegant layout in a lovely building with a beautiful lobby and exterior, with lots of available street parking in front.

With 14th Street, 16th Street, and Georgia Avenue all easily accessible and with multiple bus stops steps from the front door, commuting in (or out) of the city is a breeze. A 10-minute drive from downtown Silver Spring, this location allows for some peace and quiet while still affording you all the convenience of city life in Washington, D.C. For the sports fans, you can find basketball courts and football fields just a five-minute walk away at the Emery Recreation Center. Head in the other direction to Rock Creek Park for nearby tennis, soccer, and horseback riding facilities. If you are feeling less active, get takeout from nearby Moreland's Tavern, Simon's Wok & Grill, or Gold Coast Cafe and relax on the couch.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric as well as a move-in fee to the building. Sorry, pets not allowed.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4177155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308 have any available units?
1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308 have?
Some of 1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308 currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308 pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308 offer parking?
No, 1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308 does not offer parking.
Does 1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308 have a pool?
No, 1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308 does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308 have accessible units?
No, 1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308 does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308 does not have units with dishwashers.
