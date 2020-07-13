Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court bbq/grill lobby tennis court

1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308 Available 08/06/20 Spacious One-Bedroom in 16th St Heights! - This condo is a rare treat in 16th Street Heights! Located in an Art Deco building on a tree-lined street, this renovated 1 bedroom/1 bath unit includes hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, and is loaded with both charm and upgrades. Come in and relax -- this bright apartment is homey, spacious, and inviting!



A completely renovated kitchen features stainless appliances, subway backsplash, wine storage, and includes both original and refinished oak flooring -- a perfect combination of vintage and contemporary aesthetics. A dining nook is adjacent to the kitchen with a large window that allows for great natural light. A large living and bedroom are perfectly complemented by a totally renovated bathroom. It's an elegant layout in a lovely building with a beautiful lobby and exterior, with lots of available street parking in front.



With 14th Street, 16th Street, and Georgia Avenue all easily accessible and with multiple bus stops steps from the front door, commuting in (or out) of the city is a breeze. A 10-minute drive from downtown Silver Spring, this location allows for some peace and quiet while still affording you all the convenience of city life in Washington, D.C. For the sports fans, you can find basketball courts and football fields just a five-minute walk away at the Emery Recreation Center. Head in the other direction to Rock Creek Park for nearby tennis, soccer, and horseback riding facilities. If you are feeling less active, get takeout from nearby Moreland's Tavern, Simon's Wok & Grill, or Gold Coast Cafe and relax on the couch.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric as well as a move-in fee to the building. Sorry, pets not allowed.



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



No Pets Allowed



