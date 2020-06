Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious (1119 sq ft) 2 beds + den, 2 baths condo all one block away from Columbia Heights Metro - Spacious (1119 sq ft) 2 beds + den, 2 baths condo all one block away from Columbia Heights Metro and Shops!



Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite and SS appliances. Tons of windows, tall ceilings with recessed lighting and crown molding. Gas fireplace and Cherry HW throughout. W/D in unit and one off street parking space is included.



(RLNE4870630)