1280 21ST STREET NW

Bright, sunny and fully renovated home in the St. George Condominium located on a tree-lined block in the heart of Dupont Circle. This two-bedroom, one-and-a half-bathroom unit is approximately 920 square feet with glistening wood floors found throughout. Renovated gas cooking kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space for storage, and a walk-in pantry. There~s large, separate storage closet behind the pantry, and central heating and air conditioning. Each bedroom has large windows and closets. Both bathrooms have been renovated. Building amenities include front desk, large roof deck, bike storage, and laundry on each floor. With a Walk Score of 99, shopping, dining, and night life are minutes away. Walk to both Dupont Circle and Foggy Bottom Metros!