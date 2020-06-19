All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:17 PM

1280 21ST STREET NW

1280 21st Street Northwest · (202) 518-8781
Location

1280 21st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$3,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
bike storage
Bright, sunny and fully renovated home in the St. George Condominium located on a tree-lined block in the heart of Dupont Circle. This two-bedroom, one-and-a half-bathroom unit is approximately 920 square feet with glistening wood floors found throughout. Renovated gas cooking kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space for storage, and a walk-in pantry. There~s large, separate storage closet behind the pantry, and central heating and air conditioning. Each bedroom has large windows and closets. Both bathrooms have been renovated. Building amenities include front desk, large roof deck, bike storage, and laundry on each floor. With a Walk Score of 99, shopping, dining, and night life are minutes away. Walk to both Dupont Circle and Foggy Bottom Metros!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1280 21ST STREET NW have any available units?
1280 21ST STREET NW has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1280 21ST STREET NW have?
Some of 1280 21ST STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1280 21ST STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1280 21ST STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 21ST STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1280 21ST STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1280 21ST STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1280 21ST STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1280 21ST STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1280 21ST STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 21ST STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1280 21ST STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1280 21ST STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1280 21ST STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 21ST STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1280 21ST STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
