1260 IRVING STREET NE

This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath Brookland home is equipped with a two-car garage, rear and side patio, two wood-burning fireplaces, and a master bedroom suite with a large soaking tub. Large main level with excellent woodwork, hardwood floors, modern kitchen, and tons of natural light. Fully finished walk-out lower level perfect to use as guest bedrooms, rec room, or separate living space. This home is a quick walk to the Metro, grocery store, and restaurants. Near Route 50, and major highways. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, and water.