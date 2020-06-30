All apartments in Washington
1260 IRVING STREET NE

1260 Irving Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1260 Irving Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath Brookland home is equipped with a two-car garage, rear and side patio, two wood-burning fireplaces, and a master bedroom suite with a large soaking tub. Large main level with excellent woodwork, hardwood floors, modern kitchen, and tons of natural light. Fully finished walk-out lower level perfect to use as guest bedrooms, rec room, or separate living space. This home is a quick walk to the Metro, grocery store, and restaurants. Near Route 50, and major highways. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 IRVING STREET NE have any available units?
1260 IRVING STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 IRVING STREET NE have?
Some of 1260 IRVING STREET NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 IRVING STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1260 IRVING STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 IRVING STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1260 IRVING STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1260 IRVING STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 1260 IRVING STREET NE offers parking.
Does 1260 IRVING STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1260 IRVING STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 IRVING STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1260 IRVING STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1260 IRVING STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1260 IRVING STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 IRVING STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1260 IRVING STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.

