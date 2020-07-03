All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 15 2019 at 10:43 AM

1245 13TH STREET NORTHWEST 915

1245 13th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1245 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated One Bedroom in Logan Circle! All Utilities Included! - This lovely Logan Circle condo is spread out over 675 square feet. Brand new floors span throughout and large windows let in plenty of light. The spacious bedroom has a closet with built-in shelving and a bathroom with a granite-topped vanity rounds out the space. Notice that there aren't photos of the kitchen? That's because it's getting entirely remodeled. You'll be the first to use this brand new kitchen. Photos coming soon!

This wonderful condo building has a shared rooftop deck with spectacular city views! You can also head down to the warm and inviting private community courtyard garden.

The location cannot be beaten. The Mt. Vernon Square Metro Station is only a 10 minute walk away and nearby 14th Street is lined with the heart of DC's gastronomic culture. Church Key, Etto, Le Diplomate, and Estadio are only a few of the many restaurants lining the street. For a meal at home, Whole Foods is just around the corner and Trader Joe's is a short walk or bike away.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. All essential utilities (water, gas, electric) are included in the rent! Pets are welcome!

(RLNE5290664)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

