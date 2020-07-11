All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1245 13th St NW Unit 909

1245 13th Street Northwest · (202) 540-8038
Location

1245 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1245 13th St NW Unit 909 · Avail. Aug 15

$4,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1245 13th St NW Unit 909 Available 08/15/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom overlooking Logan Circle! Parking + Utilities included - You will feel right at home in this amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo! Enter into the unit and you’ll notice the beautiful hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, and unbelievable natural light. With room to really spread out across 1600 sqft, this unit has it all. A gourmet kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and gas range along with plenty of cabinets and counter space, will allow you to create all kinds of culinary masterpieces, and an open counter overlooks the dining area. The open floor plan allows for easy entertaining as the kitchen flows into the large living and dining room areas. Windows wrap around this unit, providing amazing views of Logan Circle.

The owner suite is spacious with a walk-in closet and ensuite. Another full bathroom and two other generously sized bedrooms with large windows allowing for plentiful natural light round out this unit, and both have custom modern sliding doors for the closets. This spacious condo was converted from two units into one and is a rare find in the District.

The location cannot be beaten! The Metro Center and McPherson Square Metro stations (Blue/Orange/Red lines), and the Mt Vernon Square/Convention Center Metro station (Yellow/Green lines) are only a short 10-minute walk away to take you wherever you need to go. Nearby 14th Street is lined with the heart of DC's gastronomic culture with Church Key, Etto, Le Diplomate, and Estadio to name just a few of the great options available. For a meal at home, Whole Foods is close and Trader Joe's is a short walk or bike away.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. One garage parking space and utilities included in the rent. Pets welcome!

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

(RLNE5917502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 13th St NW Unit 909 have any available units?
1245 13th St NW Unit 909 has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 13th St NW Unit 909 have?
Some of 1245 13th St NW Unit 909's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 13th St NW Unit 909 currently offering any rent specials?
1245 13th St NW Unit 909 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 13th St NW Unit 909 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1245 13th St NW Unit 909 is pet friendly.
Does 1245 13th St NW Unit 909 offer parking?
Yes, 1245 13th St NW Unit 909 offers parking.
Does 1245 13th St NW Unit 909 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 13th St NW Unit 909 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 13th St NW Unit 909 have a pool?
No, 1245 13th St NW Unit 909 does not have a pool.
Does 1245 13th St NW Unit 909 have accessible units?
No, 1245 13th St NW Unit 909 does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 13th St NW Unit 909 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 13th St NW Unit 909 does not have units with dishwashers.
