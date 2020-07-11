Amenities

1245 13th St NW Unit 909 Available 08/15/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom overlooking Logan Circle! Parking + Utilities included - You will feel right at home in this amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo! Enter into the unit and you’ll notice the beautiful hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, and unbelievable natural light. With room to really spread out across 1600 sqft, this unit has it all. A gourmet kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and gas range along with plenty of cabinets and counter space, will allow you to create all kinds of culinary masterpieces, and an open counter overlooks the dining area. The open floor plan allows for easy entertaining as the kitchen flows into the large living and dining room areas. Windows wrap around this unit, providing amazing views of Logan Circle.



The owner suite is spacious with a walk-in closet and ensuite. Another full bathroom and two other generously sized bedrooms with large windows allowing for plentiful natural light round out this unit, and both have custom modern sliding doors for the closets. This spacious condo was converted from two units into one and is a rare find in the District.



The location cannot be beaten! The Metro Center and McPherson Square Metro stations (Blue/Orange/Red lines), and the Mt Vernon Square/Convention Center Metro station (Yellow/Green lines) are only a short 10-minute walk away to take you wherever you need to go. Nearby 14th Street is lined with the heart of DC's gastronomic culture with Church Key, Etto, Le Diplomate, and Estadio to name just a few of the great options available. For a meal at home, Whole Foods is close and Trader Joe's is a short walk or bike away.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. One garage parking space and utilities included in the rent. Pets welcome!



