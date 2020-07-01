1221 24th St Nw Unit: 237

Amenities

This large two bedroom with den, two full bathroom apartment, has lots of space, high ceilings, hardwood floors in living area and carpet in bedrooms. located in the heart of the West End, its filled with extras youll appreciate! The large bedroom has two closets and it connects to one of the full baths. There is a den / office that connects to the living area and to the master bedroom, so it could make a great nursery space. It has a large living area with a large flat screen TV, a dining area, a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, a full size washer and dryer. This 900 sq. ft apartment includes all utilities, furnishings, linens and common household items. Other amenities include a community fitness center, on-site business center, picnic area with grilling center and a front desk with concierge service available.



Just a short walk to Georgetown, Dupont Circle and the K Street Business District! Close to George Washington University, next door to the Park Hyatts exclusive Tea Cellar as well as the acclaimed Blue Duck Tavern. Directly across the street from the World Wildlife Federation. Easily walk to work, restaurants and retail!



