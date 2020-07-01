All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 237.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1221 24th St Nw Unit: 237
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1221 24th St Nw Unit: 237

1221 24th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1221 24th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This large two bedroom with den, two full bathroom apartment, has lots of space, high ceilings, hardwood floors in living area and carpet in bedrooms. located in the heart of the West End, its filled with extras youll appreciate! The large bedroom has two closets and it connects to one of the full baths. There is a den / office that connects to the living area and to the master bedroom, so it could make a great nursery space. It has a large living area with a large flat screen TV, a dining area, a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, a full size washer and dryer. This 900 sq. ft apartment includes all utilities, furnishings, linens and common household items. Other amenities include a community fitness center, on-site business center, picnic area with grilling center and a front desk with concierge service available.

Just a short walk to Georgetown, Dupont Circle and the K Street Business District! Close to George Washington University, next door to the Park Hyatts exclusive Tea Cellar as well as the acclaimed Blue Duck Tavern. Directly across the street from the World Wildlife Federation. Easily walk to work, restaurants and retail!

Features:

Unit Accommodates: 4
Bed Sizes: Queen/Queen
Parking: $350 per month
View: City View
Non-smoking
Pet-friendly
Hardwood Floors: Yes
Walk to Metro: Yes
Everything Included: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:yes
Gym/Healthclub
Wireless Internet
Hardwood Floors
Business Center
Picnic Area w/ BBQ
Great Location
Front Desk
Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 237 have any available units?
1221 24th St Nw Unit: 237 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 237 have?
Some of 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 237's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 237 currently offering any rent specials?
1221 24th St Nw Unit: 237 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 237 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 237 is pet friendly.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 237 offer parking?
Yes, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 237 offers parking.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 237 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 237 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 237 have a pool?
No, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 237 does not have a pool.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 237 have accessible units?
No, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 237 does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 237 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 237 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
eaves Glover Park
3850 Tunlaw Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Sedgewick
1722 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Sutton Plaza Apartments
1230 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University