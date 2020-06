Amenities

Beautiful top-level 2BR/1BA condo in Trinidad neighborhood! Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, crown molding, gallery kitchen with SS appliances & granite countertops. Nice master bedroom & the second bedroom can be used as an office. Your own deck in the rear for the BBQ parties! Close to Gallaudet U., countless restaurants & shops in H-Sreet corridor & Ivy city! Mom's organic, Aldi & Target near by!