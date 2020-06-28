All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1217 Independence Ave SE
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

1217 Independence Ave SE

1217 Independence Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1217 Independence Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1217 Independence Ave SE Available 10/10/19 Large English Basement in Capitol Hill - With a spacious living room, decorative fireplace, and high ceilings, this English basement is a cozy place to call home. There are windows at the front, which provide plenty of light. The open kitchen features updated appliances and quartz stone countertops. A little serving window adds convenience and style. The bedroom and bathroom are located at the back of the unit. A full-size washer & dryer are included.

Located an easy walk from both the Eastern Market and Stadium-Armory metro (not to mention plenty of bus lines!), this house is a commuter's dream. Walk to any number of adorable neighborhood restaurants or head to Eastern Market for dinner + drinks. Lincoln Park -- once the site for Lincoln Hospital during the Civil War - now offers a great place to catch some rays or lie out with a good book. The Safeway by Potomac Ave metro is within easy reach and you can also take care of groceries at Eastern Market.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent.Tenant responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5153573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Independence Ave SE have any available units?
1217 Independence Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1217 Independence Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Independence Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Independence Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Independence Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1217 Independence Ave SE offer parking?
No, 1217 Independence Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 1217 Independence Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1217 Independence Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Independence Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1217 Independence Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Independence Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1217 Independence Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Independence Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 Independence Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1217 Independence Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1217 Independence Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
