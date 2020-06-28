Amenities

1217 Independence Ave SE Available 10/10/19 Large English Basement in Capitol Hill - With a spacious living room, decorative fireplace, and high ceilings, this English basement is a cozy place to call home. There are windows at the front, which provide plenty of light. The open kitchen features updated appliances and quartz stone countertops. A little serving window adds convenience and style. The bedroom and bathroom are located at the back of the unit. A full-size washer & dryer are included.



Located an easy walk from both the Eastern Market and Stadium-Armory metro (not to mention plenty of bus lines!), this house is a commuter's dream. Walk to any number of adorable neighborhood restaurants or head to Eastern Market for dinner + drinks. Lincoln Park -- once the site for Lincoln Hospital during the Civil War - now offers a great place to catch some rays or lie out with a good book. The Safeway by Potomac Ave metro is within easy reach and you can also take care of groceries at Eastern Market.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent.Tenant responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5153573)