Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1215 C St NE
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

1215 C St NE

1215 C Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1215 C Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

fireplace
extra storage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
RARE one bedroom, one bath apartment, close to everything! U.S. Capitol, Union Station (Redline Metro), Eastern Market (Blue & Orange Line Metro), H Street, and RFK, not to mention, the Metro Bus Stop is one block away. The unit includes an open kitchen with breakfast bar, exposed brick, wood-burning fireplace, CAC, full size W/D along with sizable closets and basement for extra storage (see photo). There is plenty of off street parking, but sorry no pets and no smoking.
Property Highlights:
- Large one bedroom, one bath
-Full basement just for tenant use
-New Carpet
-New Paint
-Ring security system
-Abundant natural light
-Not furnished
AVAILABLE NOW!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4764843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 C St NE have any available units?
1215 C St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 C St NE have?
Some of 1215 C St NE's amenities include fireplace, extra storage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 C St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1215 C St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 C St NE pet-friendly?
No, 1215 C St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1215 C St NE offer parking?
No, 1215 C St NE does not offer parking.
Does 1215 C St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 C St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 C St NE have a pool?
No, 1215 C St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1215 C St NE have accessible units?
No, 1215 C St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 C St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 C St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
