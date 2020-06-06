1215 C St NE

Amenities
RARE one bedroom, one bath apartment, close to everything! U.S. Capitol, Union Station (Redline Metro), Eastern Market (Blue & Orange Line Metro), H Street, and RFK, not to mention, the Metro Bus Stop is one block away. The unit includes an open kitchen with breakfast bar, exposed brick, wood-burning fireplace, CAC, full size W/D along with sizable closets and basement for extra storage (see photo). There is plenty of off street parking, but sorry no pets and no smoking.
Property Highlights:
- Large one bedroom, one bath
-Full basement just for tenant use
-New Carpet
-New Paint
-Ring security system
-Abundant natural light
-Not furnished
AVAILABLE NOW!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4764843)