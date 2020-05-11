All apartments in Washington
1214 Savannah Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1214 Savannah Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in emerging neighborhood in Southeast DC. It's a four minute walk to the Congress Heights green line metro and a number of other bus options! There is also a Capitol Bikeshare available near the metro. Chinatown/the mall is only a 25 minute commute and other DC attractions are all easily accessible via metro.
Property Highlights:
Recently Renovated
Hardwood Floors Throughout!
New Appliances
Sq Footage: 1050 sq ft.
Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms for use (an additional small room will remain for owner storage)
Bathrooms: 1.5 Bath
Lease Duration: Lease must expire by January 2020
Laundry: Washer/Dryer for use in coordination with Basement tenant
Parking: Plenty of on-street parking
Furniture: Fully furnished
Lease must expire by January 2020
AVAILABLE NOW!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4659671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Savannah St SE have any available units?
1214 Savannah St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 Savannah St SE have?
Some of 1214 Savannah St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Savannah St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Savannah St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Savannah St SE pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Savannah St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1214 Savannah St SE offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Savannah St SE offers parking.
Does 1214 Savannah St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 Savannah St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Savannah St SE have a pool?
No, 1214 Savannah St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Savannah St SE have accessible units?
No, 1214 Savannah St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Savannah St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 Savannah St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
