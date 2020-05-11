1214 Savannah St SE

1214 Savannah Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032 Congress Heights
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in emerging neighborhood in Southeast DC. It's a four minute walk to the Congress Heights green line metro and a number of other bus options! There is also a Capitol Bikeshare available near the metro. Chinatown/the mall is only a 25 minute commute and other DC attractions are all easily accessible via metro. Property Highlights: Recently Renovated Hardwood Floors Throughout! New Appliances Sq Footage: 1050 sq ft. Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms for use (an additional small room will remain for owner storage) Bathrooms: 1.5 Bath Lease Duration: Lease must expire by January 2020 Laundry: Washer/Dryer for use in coordination with Basement tenant Parking: Plenty of on-street parking Furniture: Fully furnished Lease must expire by January 2020 AVAILABLE NOW!
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
