1214 Savannah St SE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in emerging neighborhood in Southeast DC. It's a four minute walk to the Congress Heights green line metro and a number of other bus options! There is also a Capitol Bikeshare available near the metro. Chinatown/the mall is only a 25 minute commute and other DC attractions are all easily accessible via metro.

Property Highlights:

Recently Renovated

Hardwood Floors Throughout!

New Appliances

Sq Footage: 1050 sq ft.

Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms for use (an additional small room will remain for owner storage)

Bathrooms: 1.5 Bath

Lease Duration: Lease must expire by January 2020

Laundry: Washer/Dryer for use in coordination with Basement tenant

Parking: Plenty of on-street parking

Furniture: Fully furnished

Lease must expire by January 2020

AVAILABLE NOW!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4659671)