121 Adams St NW

Make this completely updated basement apartment yours! This traditional DC row home basement will provide you with all the amenities you need for comfortable living. The remodeled kitchen offers tons of cooking and storage space as well as stainless steel appliances. The unit is equipped with recessed lighting throughout and a washer and dryer. The slate flooring and granite counter tops add a stunning feeling. The shared backyard makes it an ideal setting for grilling and entertaining during the summer months.



Take advantage of an easy walk to Rhode Island Ave or U St. and more. Choose from a number of local Bloomingdales restaurants and bar standby's -- they seem to pop up weekly in this neighborhood! Need to head elsewhere in the city? Easy access to main bus lines or grab a bike at the Capitol Bike share station around the corner!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Small pets considered on a case-by-case basis.



Parking: Street

Utilities: Tenant Pays All

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



No pets of any kind are permitted without the specific written permission of Real Property Management in the lease document (i.e., a pet addendum to lease) and an additional non-refundable pet application fee of $250.00 per pet (with the exception of medically necessary pets). Some properties may require higher pet fees or higher rent amounts. If a higher pet fee or rent amount is required, you will be notified in a timely manner after submitting the application.



Amenities: Air Conditioning, Pets Allowed, Security Alarm, New Applicances, Grill Area, Upgraded Bathroom, Cable-ready, Disposal, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Fully Equipped Kitchen, Furnished, Flat-screen TV, Slate Floors, Granite Counter Tops, Near Transportation, New paint, Tankless Water Heater



