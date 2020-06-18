All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:27 PM

121 Adams St NW

121 Adams Street Northwest · (202) 618-4210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

121 Adams Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this completely updated basement apartment yours! This traditional DC row home basement will provide you with all the amenities you need for comfortable living. The remodeled kitchen offers tons of cooking and storage space as well as stainless steel appliances. The unit is equipped with recessed lighting throughout and a washer and dryer. The slate flooring and granite counter tops add a stunning feeling. The shared backyard makes it an ideal setting for grilling and entertaining during the summer months.

Take advantage of an easy walk to Rhode Island Ave or U St. and more. Choose from a number of local Bloomingdales restaurants and bar standby's -- they seem to pop up weekly in this neighborhood! Need to head elsewhere in the city? Easy access to main bus lines or grab a bike at the Capitol Bike share station around the corner!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Small pets considered on a case-by-case basis.

Parking: Street
Utilities: Tenant Pays All
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-618-4210
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

No pets of any kind are permitted without the specific written permission of Real Property Management in the lease document (i.e., a pet addendum to lease) and an additional non-refundable pet application fee of $250.00 per pet (with the exception of medically necessary pets). Some properties may require higher pet fees or higher rent amounts. If a higher pet fee or rent amount is required, you will be notified in a timely manner after submitting the application.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
Amenities: Air Conditioning, Pets Allowed, Security Alarm, New Applicances, Grill Area, Upgraded Bathroom, Cable-ready, Disposal, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Fully Equipped Kitchen, Furnished, Flat-screen TV, Slate Floors, Granite Counter Tops, Near Transportation, New paint, Tankless Water Heater

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/121-adams-st-nw ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Adams St NW have any available units?
121 Adams St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Adams St NW have?
Some of 121 Adams St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Adams St NW currently offering any rent specials?
121 Adams St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Adams St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Adams St NW is pet friendly.
Does 121 Adams St NW offer parking?
Yes, 121 Adams St NW does offer parking.
Does 121 Adams St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Adams St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Adams St NW have a pool?
No, 121 Adams St NW does not have a pool.
Does 121 Adams St NW have accessible units?
No, 121 Adams St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Adams St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Adams St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
